KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — The Wisconsin National Guard was headed to Kenosha Monday afternoon – the day after a white police officer shot a Black man in front of his kids.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, tensions remained high in Kenosha a day after widespread unrest that involved fires, looting, and clashes with police the night before.

On Monday, for the second night, a curfew was issued for Kenosha County east of Interstate 94, from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also announced he was calling in the Wisconsin National Guard at the request of local authorities.

In the unrest Sunday night into Monday morning, a fire was set at the Kenosha Courthouse, several dump trucks were set on fire, and a used car dealership on Sheridan Road was also set ablaze.

In broad daylight Monday, burned out trucks were a common sight and tensions remained inflamed. The prospect of nightfall in Kenosha had the nerves frayed.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot by Kenosha police just after 5 p.m. Sunday near 40th Street and 28th Avenue in Kenosha. Police responding to a domestic violence report engaged with Blake, and fired seven times as he was entering his car.

In the minutes that followed, reports say the officers tried to offer care to Blake before he was airlifted to a Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition.

Attorney Ben Crump confirmed to CNN that there were children ages 8, 5, and 3 in the car when police shot Blake.

“They didn’t even know the kids was in the car, and I’m telling the woman cop, I’m like, ‘Can you please?’ (She said): ‘Get back before I shoot you. Get back,’” said Blake’s fiancée, Laquisha Booker. “Like these officers was handled, like, shoot me? My kids is in the car.”

Booker was seen in the video, and was dumbfounded by the events that unfolded in front of her.

“That don’t make no sense that you treat somebody like that,” Booker said. “Who are, I’m not giving you no problem. He ain’t thrown no punch or nothing.”

Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched Monday from the scene of the shooting to the Kenosha Police Department, where Mayor John Antaramian pivoted from a news conference to an impromptu question-and-answer session with angry residents.

“If you start saying that the police officers don’t have the right to due process, no one has the right to due process,” Antaramian told the crowd.

Before it was over, the crowd surrounded Antaramian, and a violent outburst ended with the door of the police department being pulled from its hinges and police in combat gear emerging to try to calm the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting of Blake remained on leave Monday. The cases was being handled by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, with the local police association asking for the public to withhold judgment until the investigation was completed.

Blake was improving at the hospital, and Kenosha was hoping for a peaceful night two of protests.