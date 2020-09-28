CHICAGO (CBS) — A lawsuit is soon expected to be filed by some parents in hopes of putting Illinois student athletes back in play.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the attorney representing a few dozen students said this could mean much more for thousands.

It is a fight to let student athletes play in Illinois. Most high school students have been sidelined since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

Former Chicago Public Schools senior Myles Mooyoung moved to Michigan so he could get a football season.

“I felt like it was the best decision for me and my family and my future, and I’m sad I couldn’t play the senior year with my teammates and, and I really hope that Governor Pritzker lets all my friends and family back home play,” Mooyoung said.

The Illinois High School Association said it is following Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 guidelines. Now, a group of parents is fighting to let a court decide.

Jeff Widman will file the class-action lawsuit.

“We’re not asking for them to require every school to play football, or any sport like volleyball,” Widman said. “We’re asking that the schools be given the opportunity to vote. This lawsuit is about the overreaching authority of the IHSA.”

And while the lawsuit centers around sports and students playing, it also gave a crowd that railed in Plainfield on Monday renewed optimism that maybe the same could apply to letting children back inside schools to learn too.

“If this lawsuit is successful, that we’ll be able to open up our schools as well,” said parent Kari Fahlgren. “I think our children are suffering a lot in the area of social growth, and then not being able to be around children in a school setting, which is where we learn a lot of our social interaction.”

The IHSA is aware of the pending lawsuit. But since it has not officially received the complaint, it is not commenting.

The hope is to have the case before a judge this week.