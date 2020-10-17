DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Strong winds on Saturday caused damage throughout the Chicago area, including north suburban Skokie where a tree came crashing onto a sport-utility vehicle.

The tree came down Saturday afternoon in the 7100 block of Kedvale Avenue.

It didn’t just hit the SUV, but went right through its rear window.

It took a few firefighters to get the remains of the tree out of the vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The entire Chicago area was under a Wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach as high as 50 mph until 7 p.m. A Fire Weather Warning, or Red Flag Warning, was also in effect.

 