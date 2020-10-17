SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Strong winds on Saturday caused damage throughout the Chicago area, including north suburban Skokie where a tree came crashing onto a sport-utility vehicle.
The tree came down Saturday afternoon in the 7100 block of Kedvale Avenue.
It didn’t just hit the SUV, but went right through its rear window.
It took a few firefighters to get the remains of the tree out of the vehicle.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The entire Chicago area was under a Wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach as high as 50 mph until 7 p.m. A Fire Weather Warning, or Red Flag Warning, was also in effect.