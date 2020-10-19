CHICAGO (CBS) — Facing a “very concerning increase” in COVID-19 cases not only in Chicago but across the country, Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that the city might be forced to move back to some Phase 3 restrictions soon if the city can’t get get the outbreak under better control.

“Make no mistake. We are in the second surge,” Lightfoot said Monday morning.

Lightfoot said, over past two weeks, the number of confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 in Chicago has risen more than 50%, to more than 500 per day. She said that’s the highest number of daily cases Chicago has seen since the tail end of the first spike of cases in May.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city’s 7-day average positivity rate is up 29% in the past week, rising from 4.2% to 5.4%. Lightfoot said the city also has seen a “worrying increase” in hospitalizations.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chicago have risen 25% since late September.

“These numbers are extremely troubling, and are consistent with what we’ve been seeing across Illinois, and really across the country and world,” Lightfoot said.

Arwady said new COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically across all age groups, races, and ethnicities. She said the overall rate of new cases is increasing at a rate similar to the start of the first wave of cases in March, April, and May.

“We are sounding this alarm because the increase is real,” she said.

Lightfoot said, if the city doesn’t see those rates begin to drop soon, she will be forced to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions that were lifted earlier this year.

“If we don’t see a dramatic turnaround in our numbers, and soon, we will not hesitate to take the steps that are necessary to save our city, to save our residents, and even if that means going back to some of our Phase Three restrictions,” she said.

Under Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan, bars and restaurants were not allowed to serve customers indoors; and most retail businesses, offices, barbershops, salons, manufacturing, and other businesses were forced to close, among other restrictions.

This is a developing story…