CHICAGO (CBS) — The first recreational marijuana dispensary in Aurora is now open.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin cut the ribbon at Zen Leaf Aurora Tuesday morning. Zen Leaf said the dispensary has created 38 jobs with half of the positions filled by people who live in Aurora.
After the grand opening ceremony, the dispensary opened its doors to the public.
“I believe our society needs and deserves the health, wellness and happiness that cannabis provides,” said Katie Vaughn.
“I have my new career in the cannabis industry because Aurora took decisive action to make sure a community benefitted from the legalization of cannabis,” added Damar Hampton.
The dispensary is located on Route 59 in Aurora, right along the Naperville border and in the heart of the retail area near Fox Valley Mall.
