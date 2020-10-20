Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.

Foles, Stingy Defense Lead Bears To Victory Over PanthersNick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.