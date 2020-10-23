CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s infamous serial stowaway, Marilyn Hartman, is no stranger to airports – or courtrooms.

On Friday, Hartman will go back before a judge. This time, because of COVID-19, she will appear in court via Zoom.

Hartman was released from Cook County Jail and put on home monitoring in late March after being attacked at the jail, and also after the pandemic became a concern for inmates.

In the attack on Hartman earlier in March, the offending inmate had some kind of episode – possibly a mental health issue, sources said at the time.

The inmate repeatedly struck Hartman and another inmate’s head against a number of hard surfaces.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office Hartman and the other detainee were evaluated by Cermak Hospital medical staff and no injuries were found.

Hartman was arrested for the eighth time this past fall for violating her probation.

She was arrested at O’Hare International Airport, despite being prohibited from going to O’Hare or Midway international airports without a boarding pass, and was charged with criminal trespass.

She had been sentenced to 18 months’ probation back in March after attempting to board a plane from Chicago to London without a ticket.

She had also been arrested for trying to board planes without tickets several other times.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said since 2015, it has advocated for Hartman to receive treatment and stable housing in the community, and should not be in jail.

