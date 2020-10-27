CHICAGO (CBS) — Days off will be canceled for Chicago Police officers between Friday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Nov. 1, and again from Tuesday, Nov. 3 until Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The use of elective time for officers has also been restricted from Friday, Oct. 30 to Monday, Nov. 9 as police prepare for Election Day this coming Tuesday.
The canceled days off begin on the second watch on Friday, which starts at 8 a.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Halloween is coming up this Saturday, but the memo from police Supt. David Brown did not specify why days off have been canceled for that period.
Days off will be canceled again beginning with the 8 a.m. second watch on Tuesday and continuing until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We continue to closely monitor events around the city and country to ensure we are as prepared as possible to maintain the safety of our city and our residents,” Brown wrote in the memo.
City agencies have said previously that they conducted exercises to prepare for any possible civil unrest that may result from the election. Police said they will have a large presence both downtown and in neighborhood business districts.
