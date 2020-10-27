Car Theft In Fulton Market Neighborhood May Have Involved A Hack; 'We've Never Had This Kind Of Electronic Break Into The Vehicle'"We've had car break-ins in which people leave valuables in their car. We've had some cars stolen from valets right off the valet line. But we've never had this kind of electronic break in into the vehicle and an automatic theft."

Family, Friends Of Waukegan Man Shot To Death By Police Speaks Out: 'We Need Accountability'CBS 2 out to the police department and the city for comment on the allegations that Stinette was still alive and covered over by a blanket. Neither the police department nor the mayor's office returned requests for comment.

Florida Added To Chicago Travel Quarantine Order; Michigan Could Be Next; City's Top Doctor Warns 'This Is The Worst We Are Doing On COVID As A Country Since The Beginning'“This is the worst we are doing on COVID as a country since the beginning,” Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Days Off For Chicago Police Officers Canceled This Weekend And On Election DayDays off will be canceled for Chicago Police officers between Friday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Nov. 1, and again from Tuesday, Nov. 3 until Wednesday, Nov. 4.