Bears Lose Matchup Of Dominant Defenses, Fall To RamsJosh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Bears vs. L.A. Rams: Three Things To WatchThe Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The teams are facing off for the third straight season, maybe one of them will get to 20 points this time.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.

49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.

#2 Alabama Has Won 13 Straight Against Tennessee, CBS' Brian Jones Doesn't See That Streak Breaking SaturdayThe Tide head to Knoxville to play the Volunteers this weekend, riding a long winning streak in the rivalry, one that Jones believes will continue.

NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.