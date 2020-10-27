CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a home in Tinley Park, causing the house to catch on fire. Officials said the driver has not been located.
Police said the driver was heading west on 167th Street, but missed the curve. The car went over an embankment and then into the front of the home.
The crash was so intense it started a fire, which spread to at least one other home in the area.
According to the Tinley Park Fire Department, the driver has not been located. Officials are unsure if the driver left prior to the incident.
Police have not yet reported any injuries. The incident is under investigation.
The area near the 7600 block of 167th Street is blocked off to traffic.
