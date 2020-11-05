CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a murder in the Buena Park neighborhood.
The boy has been charged with first degree murder. Police arrested the teen Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.
Police say he is suspected of robbing and fatally shooting a 20-year-old man on Oct. 29 in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue. The man was was walking down the street around 2:10 p.m. when two people approached him on foot and shot him in the chest.
He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court on Nov. 6.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Search For Missing Woman Vanessa Ceja Ends In Heartbreak As Her Body Is Found In South Suburban Forest Preserve
- Man With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In His Bed In Avondale
- Pritzker On Defeat Of Graduated Income Tax: ‘There Will Be Cuts. And They Will Be Painful’