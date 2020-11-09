DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two members of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board have Chicago ties.

Doctor Julie Morita was the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Doctor Ezekiel Emanuel is an oncologist who works with the National Institutes of Health and served as a White House advisor from 2009 to 2011. He’s also the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel is chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Penn.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern,” Biden said.

