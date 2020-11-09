CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, as well as 14 additional deaths. It was the fourth day in a row Illinois has announced more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases statewide.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has now reported a total of 498,560 cases of COVID-19, including 10,210 deaths.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health began reporting probable COVID-19 cases, in addition to those confirmed by molecular tests, but even before that change in counting, Illinois had set multiple records for new cases in October and November. If probable tests are later confirmed by a molecular test, they will be counted only once.
The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 11.4%, three times higher than it was just one month ago. The case positivity rate is now the highest it’s been since May 25, when the rate was 12%.
As of Sunday night, 4,409 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 857 people in intensive care, and 376 on ventilators. The overall hospitalization number is the highest it’s been in Illinois since May 13. The number of patients in the ICU is the highest its been since June 2, and the number of people on ventilators is the highest it’s been since June 10.