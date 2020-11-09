CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a warning to Park Manor neighborhood residents Monday night after several vacant buildings were set on fire over the past couple of weeks.
The fires were deliberately set to damage the vacant properties, police said.
They happened at the following times and locations:
• At 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue;
• At 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the 6600 block of South Michigan Avenue;
• At 10:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, again in the 6600 block of South Michigan Avenue;
• At 10:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in the 6700 block of South Michigan Avenue;
• At 12:34 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, yet again the 6600 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Police did not have a useful description of a suspect.
People are advised to alert their neighbors to these arsons, pay special attention to suspicious people, preserve surveillance footage, and call 911 immediately with a description upon seeing a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Arson Unit at (312) 746-7618.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House In Skokie
- Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Auburn Gresham Shooting
- His Contract Is Still In Effect, But Hammond Schools Superintendent Wants $20,000 Raise Right Now