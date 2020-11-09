Report: DUI Charges Were Filed Against Tony La Russa In Arizona On Day Before He Was Announced As White Sox ManagerOne day before the White Sox introduced Tony La Russa as their new manager, misdemeanor driving under the influence charges were filed against the Hall of Fame manager in Arizona.

The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public PersonaAugusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.

Skidding Bears Fall Short To Tennessee TitansRyan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Chicago Fire Fall To NYCFC On Last Day Of Regular SeasonValentín Castellanos had a goal and an assist, Maximiliano Moralez had two assists, and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

Bears Seem To Have Averted COVID-19 Outbreak After Cody Whitehair Tested PositiveThe Bears seem to have avoided a coronavirus outbreak, or even any of what the NFL refers to as “high-risk” close contacts.

Steelers-Cowboys Preview: Pittsburgh Looks To Stay Undefeated Against DallasThe undefeated Steelers, coming off a big win over the Ravens, face a letdown game, when they meet the banged-up Cowboys.