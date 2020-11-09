CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was found dead in a house fire in the South Austin neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, officers responded to a ranch house fire in the 5000 block of West Gladys around 2:40 a.m. and made entry into the house.
Firefighters then found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
CFD said the cause of her death and the fire is under investigation.
