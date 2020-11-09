DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was found dead in a house fire in the South Austin neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, officers responded to a ranch house fire in the 5000 block of West Gladys around 2:40 a.m. and made entry into the house.

Firefighters then found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

CFD said the cause of her death and the fire is under investigation.

