CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The White Sox are now tentatively scheduled to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in August of next year, after the game planned there for this season had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Sports reported that Major League Baseball announced the game at the Dyersville, Iowa site that hosted the film of the same name is now tentatively planned for Aug. 21, 2021.
A temporary 8,000-seat stadium was built this summer at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield.
The game had been planned for Aug. 13 of this year. The original plan called for the White Sox to take on the Yankees, as both teams are featured in the 1989 film. In July, a new plan called for the White Sox to play the St. Louis Cardinals in the Field of Dreams game after MLB set up a regional play system for this season, but then the game ended up getting canceled for this year altogether.
The movie, released in 1989, starred Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Burt Lancaster, and Ray Liotta.
