AURORA, Ill. (CBS/AP) — One of the largest outdoor displays of holiday lights in northern Illinois has opened for its 14th year.
The Aurora Festival of Lights is open from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. It’s a drive-thru event of more than a mile in Phillips Park and will run through December 27.
Organizers promise “more dazzling displays that will delight both adults and children.”
The event is free, but donations are needed and can be offered online.
