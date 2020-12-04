CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help find Clarence Hebron, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her brother before abducting his 1-year-old son.
The little boy was later found safe when he was dropped off outside a Riverdale police station.
Authorities say Hebron may currently be in Illinois, Minnesota or Michigan.
Police issued an AMBER Alert for K’Marion. They suspect Hebron, his father, took him from the house and then jumped into a minivan.
CBS 2 looked into Hebron’s criminal past and found this is not his first time running from police. Records show that in April of 2019 Hebron crashed into a car, killing a woman after he refused to stop for Chicago police during a traffic stop. He was later charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license causing a death.
The entire family had just gathered for Thanksgiving at the victim’s house in Riverdale, and the brother just stayed the night. It is not clear when Hebron is accused of coming into the house. Police have also not said how the two died.
