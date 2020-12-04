DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are shut down near Canal Street, as Illinois State Police investigate a fatal shooting on the roadway Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Canal Street.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed a 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition. He was later pronounced dead.

All inbound lanes were closed while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

