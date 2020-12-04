CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are shut down near Canal Street, as Illinois State Police investigate a fatal shooting on the roadway Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Canal Street.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed a 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition. He was later pronounced dead.
All inbound lanes were closed while police investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
