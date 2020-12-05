CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 208 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 779,975, including 13,179 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, 102,678 tests were reported for a total of 11,021,676.
As of Friday night, 5,331 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 were in intensive care and 694 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.3%.
This comes after Friday Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state is expecting 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is on pace for approval as early as next week, in its first shipment. An FDA advisory committee will review the Pfizer vaccine on December 10, and Pritzker said if it is approved for distribution, Illinois is expecting to receive its first round of doses the following week.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- COVID In Illinois: Massive Northbrook Hotel Wedding Reception Called Potential ‘Super-Spreader Event’ By Cook Cook County Health Department
- Landlord Says She Has Not Received Rent On House She Owns In Over A Year, And Moratorium Is Tying Her Up
- Viewers Reach Out After Story Of Kevin McKay, Who Has Had No Income For 8 Months And Was Getting No Help From IDES