RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A fire destroyed Tamia Jackson’s home last week, but her suburban community was not about to let that steal her sweet 16.
Tamia and her mom were among the 31 families forced into shelters after a three-story apartment building went up flames at 3811 Canterbury Ct. in Richton Park Friday morning.
But students and officials at Rich Township High School District 227 collected donations, clothes, and gifts for a small party in the school cafeteria on Sunday.
“I wasn’t expecting the party. I didn’t care if I had a party – whether it be next week or at all – so I’m very glad they threw a party,” Tamia said.
“It means so much to me right now,” said her mother, Tammarra Jackson. “Thank you so much.”
People at the party stayed safe. The group was small and they wore masks.
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is still accepting donations for the other families affected by the fire.
