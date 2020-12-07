CHICAGO (CBS) — An Uber delivery driver was carjacked Monday morning, and then the carjackers led police on a chase ending in a crash on Interstate 290.
The driver said the carjackers came out of nowhere, hit him in the head and then took off with his Toyota.
Police chased the carjackers in the victim’s car until it crashed into another car and ended up at 290 and Hamlin around 11 a.m.
Police say they arrested two people inside.
The victim was treated at a hospital and then released.
