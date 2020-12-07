DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dick Allen, one of the most fearsome and accomplished hitters of his era, and winner of the American League when he played with the Chicago White Sox, died Monday at the age of 78.

Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox player, August 30, 1972. (AP Photo/Bill Caplis)

Allen’s family announced his death through his Twitter account.

According to CBS Sports, Allen spent parts of 15 seasons in the majors from 1963 through 1977. Over that span, he hit 351 home runs, authored a WAR of 58.8, and maintained an OPS+ of 156, which is good for 19th place on the all-time list.

Dick Allen, first baseman, Chicago White Sox, 1973. (AP Photo)

Allen, who spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Phillies and another three with the White Sox, was a seven-time All-Star. He also won 1972 American League MVP honors with Chicago.

Despite a strong Hall of Fame case, Allen never managed more than 18.9 percent support in 14 years on the BBWAA ballot. He fell off the ballot in 1997. Earlier this year, Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies.

Former Chicago White Sox’s Dick Allen throws out a ceremonial first pitch before an interleague baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Sunday, June 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 

