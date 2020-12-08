By meteorologist Tammie Souza
Are you ready for snow? We may see some this weekend as a large and potent storm system from the southwest arrives in the area.
Forecast models have been consistent with the timing of this storm arriving as rain late Friday through Saturday, then possibly changing to snow Saturday night through Sunday morning.
However, a difference of only 50 miles in the track to the north could mean you shovel or don’t shovel. Right now, it is too early to determine how much snow, if any, will fall in the Chicago area.
We could end up on the warm side of the system and see all rain, but if cold air does wrap in faster behind the storm on Saturday any changeover to snow would happen from northwest to southeast.
We will be fine tuning the forecast and tracking this storm as it evolves this week. Check back with us for the latest forecast updates here and on TV or streaming on CBSN Chicago.
One positive aspect of any snowfall is the timing, over the weekend and not during the workweek commutes.
Following this storm winter-like conditions are expected across the region and very cold air will arrive on the backside for next week.