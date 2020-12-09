CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were found fatally shot in the garage of the Beach Park house Tuesday night.
Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence in the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road around 9:40 p.m. and found a woman and man with gunshot wounds.
After life saving measures were unsuccessful, the 49-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of this shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call sheriff’s detectives at 847-377-4000.
Also From CBS Chicago: