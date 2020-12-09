LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) — A music venue in west suburban Lombard had been all set to reopen with a concert for New Year’s Eve – contrary to current COVID-19 pandemic mitigation orders from Gov. JB Pritzker.

But after CBS 2 started digging, Brauer House announced late Wednesday night that the concert has been postponed. The development happened late Wednesday night, after CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spent much of the day asking questions of the venue itself, the DuPage County Health Department, and the Village of Lombard.

A concert flier had said masks would required for the upcoming New Year’s Eve concert at Brauer House, at 1000 N. Rohlwing Rd. #13 in Lombard. But if the state mitigations remain the same at the end of the month as they are now, such a concert could have brought potential penalties.

“I think it’s just insanely dangerous,” said Andrei Milosevic.

Milosevic saw the flier on Facebook and posted his anger. So did some others.

But some also supported the move.

Brauer House initially explained its decision to one commenter – saying it has decided to “break the law and stay open without care” after seeing others do the same.

“You’re setting all these people up for a catastrophe,” Milosevic said.

In mid-November, Brauer House posted its plan to remain closed. But just days later, the concert was announced. Tickets went on sale, and about 140 people say they are going.

“It’s crazy to me how, like, they can claim that they care about the safety of the public and everyone around, but yet they’re still trying to host events like during a pandemic,” Milosevic said.

Milosevic, a musician, said he recently lost a relative to COVID-19. That is one of the reason he is so upset with the Brauer House’s decision to reopen.

“There might not be many so many places for us to play because of selfish business owners like this,” he said.

Late Wednesday night, Brauer House announced a change in plans. The New Year’s Eve show will not be going ahead after all. On Facebook, the venue posted the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that Brauer House is announcing that we are postponing our New Year’s Eve show with Reverend Horton Heat. While we were hoping that the virus would be under control by now, this is unfortunately not the case. Brauer House will continue to be a business that complies with all state and local regulations. This is the right thing to do. We are working with his team to reschedule a new date in the coming months when we can ensure the safety of our patrons and staff. All presale tickets will be honored at that time. In the meantime, cover your face. Wash your hands. Be kind to one another. Not to worry, live music will be back. We’ll be rocking again soon when the coast is clear.”

Meanwhile, Lombard village spokeswoman Avis Meade said in an earlier statement that the village has not received a complaint specific to the earlier planned New Year’s Eve event at Brauer House, but the venue has been the subject of complaints before and has been working with the DuPage County Health Department with regard to enforcement.

“Businesses who continue to operate in defiance of State requirements risk consequences including loss of licensure, citations, fines and additional liability,” Meade wrote.

