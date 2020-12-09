CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clear skies Wednesday evening with patchy fog developing late.
The low for Wednesday night is 31.
It will be another bright one on Thursday with above average temps. Temperatures will run a good 10-15 degrees warmer than normal, with a high of 52.
Friday starts dry with rain arriving in the afternoon. There will be cold, raw rain Friday night and through Saturday.
The high for Friday is 44.
We are still watching the weekend storm track. Right now, areas well northwest of the city, especially closer to the Wisconsin line, have the best chance for snow accumulation.
Cold rain changes to snow late day Saturday and into the night. By Sunday morning, the system departs and dry air moves into our area.
