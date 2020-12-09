CHICAGO (CBS) — Families with loved ones who have been murdered in Chicago gathered carefully at Daley Plaza Wednesday night.
Many of their cases are still unsolved.
Among those in attendance was the mother of Alexandra Burgos. The 18-year-old was killed while sitting in her kitchen near Oakdale and Lockwood avenues in Belmont Cragin in 2014.
Her mother, Milagros Burgos, described how it feels to have such a remembrance during the holiday season.
“Seeing these people come together brings comfort,” she said. “because I know my daughter in heaven brings us comfort by knowing that we’re doing something about it.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also came out to support the families looking for justice during the holidays.
