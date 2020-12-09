CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Lawndale.
The shooting happened at 10:14 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 15th Street, police said.
The girl was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when a white sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Wednesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago: