CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen a day earlier in Brighton Park.
Jaycob Morales was last seen at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 42nd and Richmond streets, police said.
Jaycob is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a fair complexion.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.
