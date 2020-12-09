CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after police said he punched an officer in the face as the officer tried to write him a ticket for drinking alcohol on a CTA Red Line train downtown.
At 5:42 p.m., officers saw the man drinking on the Chicago Transit Authority train near the Jackson stop at Jackson Boulevard and State Street.
Officers escorted the man off the train and tried to write him an administrative notice of violation, or citation, police said.
The man got angry and punched an officer in the face, police said. He was taken into custody on the spot.
The suspect and the officer were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. Charges were pending late Wednesday.
Also From CBS Chicago: