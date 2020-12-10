CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after police said he opened fire on officers Tuesday evening in Rogers Park when police tried to question him about a domestic incident.

Kenneth Olugbode has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Police said, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, tactical officers from the Rogers Park (24th) District were conducting a follow-up investigation into a domestic incident, when they spotted Olugbode’s vehicle at Lunt and Ravenswood avenues.

Officers conducted an investigatory stop, and Olugbode got out of the vehicle and started firing at officers, Chicago Police Deputy Chief of Operations Randall Darlin said. The officers returned fire and struck the man, Darlin said.

The officers immediately provided assistance until the Fire Department arrived, Darlin said. Olugbode was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in an unknown condition.

Olugbode was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon. Police said he also was wanted on a fugitive warrant from out of state.

No officers were injured, but four officers were taken to the hospital for what police called a “well-being check.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the officers’ use of force in the incident. The officers involved will go on 30-day routine administrative duties.

This was the 72nd time this year that officers have been fired upon, Darlin said.

