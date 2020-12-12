CHICAGO (CBS) — An off duty Chicago police officer shot a man in the hand during a confrontation in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood Friday night.
Around 10:45 p.m. the officer heard shots in the 3300 block of West Irving Park. He walked up to a parked car with people inside, which led to an argument and then the shooting, police said.
The man in the car was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment and placed into custody pending further investigation.
The officer was not injured and is on administrative leave for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.
