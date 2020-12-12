CHICAGO (CBS) — The possibility of lakeshore flooding is affecting much of the Chicago area. A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for northern Cook County and Lake County until 3 a.m. Sunday, and a lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for most of Cook County and until 9 a.m. Sunday for northern Indiana. Waves as big as 10 to 14 feet are possible. Strong winds will whip up big waves, leading to possible flooding.
Saturday will be a blustery day with temperatures falling from near 40 into the 30s.
Rain will mix with and change to snow for the most part in the afternoon. It will change over sooner sooner well to the north and west of Chicago. There will be a dusting or minor accumulation in the city, but up to two or three inches of snow is possible in far northern and northwest suburbs with the heaviest amounts near the Wisconsin state line.
The coldest air of the season so far will arrive in the wake of the storm with highs in the 30s Sunday and through most of the week.
Forecast:
Saturday: Rain mixing with and changing to snow in the afternoon/evening. Blustery with gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the lower 40s early then temps falling into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Saturday night: Drizzle or light snow early then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
Extended: Partly to mostly sunny Sunday but colder with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Dry with highs in the lower to middle 30s most of the week.
