CHICAGO (CBS) — We are in alert mode because of potential flooding along the shoreline.
Snowfall amounts will be low as brunt of storm stays north of the city. But a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for most of Cook County, with a Lakeshore Flood Warning for northern Cook County and Lake County until 3 a.m. Sunday (waves as big as 10 to 14 feet are possible).
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect for northern Indiana until 9 a.m. Sunday. Strong winds will whip up big waves leading to some possible flooding.
It will be blustery this evening with temps falling through the 30s. There will be light snow/flurries or drizzle/freezing drizzle early Saturday night and then some partial clearing.
A dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow is expected.
The precipitation will be changing to snow for most the afternoon, but changing over sooner well north and west of the city. A bit more accumulation is expected in our far northern and northwest suburbs, with the heaviest amounts near the Wisconsin state line (possibly a couple of inches).
The coldest air of the season so far arrives in the wake of the storm, with highs in the 30s Sunday and through most of next week.
