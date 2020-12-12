CHICAGO (CBS) — A holiday tradition for the families of fallen Chicago Police officers may look a little different this year, but Operation Santa is still in full swing.
“I think we’re going to bring a lot of joy to a lot of families today, and that’s what it’s all about,” said former Chicago Police Supt. Phil Cline, now executive director for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. “I always tell the officers on this, ‘You’ll get more out of this than the families will, and I’ve never been proven wrong yet.”
Santa’s motorcade got a police escort for its first stop for Operation Santa at Macy’s.
Each year, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation delivers gifts to the families of fallen and seriously injured officers.
This weekend, 17 are on the list.
Because of social distancing, officers will drop off presents outside the recipients’ home.
Also From CBS Chicago: