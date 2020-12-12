ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck Saturday evening in Arlington Heights.
The accident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Rand Road in the northwest suburb, Arlington Heights police said.
Police said a large white International box truck was traveling in the inside lane of northwest-bound Rand Road from Thomas Street, when it hit a pedestrian who was walking on or crossing the road. There is no crosswalk where the accident happened, police said.
First responders found the pedestrian unresponsive with severe traumatic injuries, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office will examine the victim’s body on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction, or STAR, team was called to the scene, and Rand Road was closed between Thomas Street and Dryden Place for the investigation.
Also From CBS Chicago: