CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marked the fourth night of Chanukah, the festival of lights.
A dancing dreidel was spotted Sunday outside a Chanukah pop-up store at The Neighborhood Hotel at 2616 N. Clark St. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, right next to the Wieners Circle.
People can drive up to the site and have a menorah, candles, a happy Chanukah greeting, and even a few doughnuts delivered right to their cars.
Protection from COVID-19 is a priority this year.
“You know, it’s different in the physical manifestation of the celebration, but in spirit, everybody is together,” said Rabbi Mendy Benniyoun of Chabad Lincoln Park. “We’re all one, and we’re all going to get through this together.”
The rabbi said he wanted something more creative than another Zoom meeting to help people celebrate.
Also From CBS Chicago: