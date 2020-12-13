CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 6,025 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 425,434 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,495, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 310 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,423,719 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,406,388 on Saturday. A total of 4,927,385 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
