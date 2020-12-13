DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, I-55, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police confirm.

Police were notified there was a gunshot victim at a local emergency room who said he was shot while driving southwest on I-55 around 1:40 a.m. The 34-year-old man could not identify the vehicle from which shots came.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lake Shore Drive southbound to I-55 southbound and the ramp from King Drive to I-55 southbound were closed for an investigation from about 2:50 a.m. until about 4:40 a.m.

