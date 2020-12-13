Trubisky Throws 3 Touchdown Passes, Bears End Losing Streak And Clobber TexansMitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Morris, Held Rally No. 24 DePaul Women Past LoyolaLexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes, sparking a late rally as No. 24 DePaul defeated Loyola of Chicago on Sunday.

Jimmy Collins, First Coach To Lead UIC Flames To March Madness, DiesJimmy Collins, the first head coach to lead the University of Illinois at Chicago to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament has died.

Cameron Krutwig Scores 22 As Loyola Beats UICCameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola of Chicago beat UIC on Sunday.

Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith Out After Five SeasonsAfter five seasons, University of Illinois football Head Coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties, Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday.

Cam Porter Leads Way As No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats Run Over IlliniNorthwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.