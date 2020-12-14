DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Library Of Congress, National Film Registry, The Blues Brothers, The Dark Knight

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Library Of Congress is adding 25 more movies to its National Film Registry, and two of them would not look the same without Chicago.

The 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers” is now considered by the Library of National Congress as one of the most influential films ever made.

And it is not the only one. “The Dark Knight,” the 2008 Batman blockbuster was also added. It transformed Chicago into the dark world of Gotham City.

Both films were picked for their cultural, aesthetic and historical significance.

