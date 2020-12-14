CHICAGO (CBS) — The Library Of Congress is adding 25 more movies to its National Film Registry, and two of them would not look the same without Chicago.
The 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers” is now considered by the Library of National Congress as one of the most influential films ever made.
And it is not the only one. “The Dark Knight,” the 2008 Batman blockbuster was also added. It transformed Chicago into the dark world of Gotham City.
Both films were picked for their cultural, aesthetic and historical significance.
