Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85Award-winning sports reporter and CBS 2 legend Jeannie Morris has died.

Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith Out After Five SeasonsAfter five seasons, University of Illinois football Head Coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties, Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday.

Trubisky Throws 3 Touchdown Passes, Bears End Losing Streak And Clobber TexansMitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Bulls Top Rockets First Win Of PreseasonCoach Billy Donovan and the Bulls hosted the Houston Rockets in preseason action on Sunday.

Jimmy Collins, First Coach To Lead UIC Flames To March Madness, DiesJimmy Collins, the first head coach to lead the University of Illinois at Chicago to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament has died.

Morris, Held Rally No. 24 DePaul Women Past LoyolaLexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes, sparking a late rally as No. 24 DePaul defeated Loyola of Chicago on Sunday.