By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 55-year-old driver picked up two men through an app around 12:30 a.m. The men got into the car near 55th and Prairie and ordered the driver to pull over.

Police said the men took the driver’s phone, wallet and the car.

The driver was not injured.

The carjackers got away and police are searching for them.

