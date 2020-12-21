CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were warning residents of the Logan Square and Humboldt Park areas about a string of carjackings – in the latest alert about an ongoing crime crisis in Chicago.

In these incidents, the victims have parked and/or exited their vehicles when the assailant or assailants came up with a gun and demanded the victims’ keys and/or other property.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

• At 6:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the 2000 block of North Mozart Street;

• At 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the 1700 block of North Francisco Avenue;

• At 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the 1700 block of North St. Louis Avenue;

• At 9:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the 1600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

One of the suspects was described as a Black male between 18 and 20 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with dreadlocks. Another was described as a Hispanic male between 15 and 25 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Police did not specify what they were wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

These incidents come on the heels of numerous other carjackings around the city over the past several weeks.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in the Morgan Park neighborhood and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out and bum rushed him, police said. Surveillance video shows Williams leaving the popcorn shop, where he had gone for twice a week for snacks and conversation for more than 25 years.

The video showed three armed men hopping out of another car and coming at Williams.

Williams pulled his gun and fired at one of the suspect, more shots were fired. Williams was hit in the abdomen and later died.

Two teenage suspects have now been charged in Williams’ murder.

Carjackers have also struck in recent weeks in other neighborhoods around the city from the Loop to Washington Park and from Lakeview to Bucktown.

