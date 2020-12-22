CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released video and other material showing an incident where police shot and killed a man in Little Village in October.

The video and other materials are at this link (warning: graphic language and visuals).

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 near 26th Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at the time that officers were responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire near 26th Street and Hamlin Avenue, when they spotted a gray Ford Focus fleeing the scene.

Officers tried to stop the car, which crashed into a light pole while pulling into an alley on the 3700 block of West 26th Street, police said. Two men and a woman got out of the car and fled the scene, including a man with a gun.

As officers gave chase, McDermott said they got into an “armed encounter” with the driver. Police said officers shot the man, Marc Nevarez, in the buttocks, and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A graphic video released by COPA shows an officer pulling up as the man identified as Nevarez bails out of the car and runs down the sidewalk. A black handgun is seen in his hand as he runs.

The officer fires at the man as he runs down the sidewalk. The man falls to the ground, and the officer yells, “Put your f***ing hands behind your f***ing back!” before handcuffing him.

The officer than calls for backup and asks the man if he is all right, and notices that the man has a bullet wound on his rear. He then tells other officers that the man had pulled a gun and was running with it, and calls for an ambulance.

The officer who fired the shots and other officers quickly administer first aid.

Police at the time of the shooting said officers recovered two weapons — a revolver found at the site where the man was shot, and a semiautomatic handgun found in the back seat of the car. The second man who was in the car at the time was taken into custody, but the woman with the group fled the scene.

Meantime, a person who had been shot at 26th Street and Hamlin Avenue during the chain of events was taken to a hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head, police said at the time.

