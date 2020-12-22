CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team hopes to start their season on Wednesday.
They had to cancel or postpone the first 10 games of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Coach Dave Leitao estimated that he has had only six practices with his entire team on the floor, and still, not everyone will be available for the game against Western Illinois.
“I think anybody would ask the question, as I would ask myself the question, what is your going to look like, you know, given that you’ve been down so many practices and you’ve waited so long and most everybody else has got games under their belt. It’s going to be enjoyable to get back out there, and we’ll see what we’ll look like. Obviously, we’re probably not going to be at our best,” Leitao said. “My number one concern has been the wellness of everybody, particularly our kids – where their mental space is at, and the challenges that have come with all the things they’ve been through.”
DePaul still hopes to play 25 games, but baby steps – hopefully, they can play their first one on Wednesday.
