CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of the botched raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her own home, aldermen demanded answers Tuesday from Chicago Police brass and city officials in a public hearing Tuesday about current police practices and what went wrong.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, it is safe to say that in the Young case, police did not follow their own directives – especially when it comes to approving the search warrant. We found inconsistencies with when it signed and conflicting information about who actually approved the raid.

Young was a victim of a botched raid conducted by Chicago police, which was recorded in February of 2019.

In body cam video from the raid, Young asks, “So are you guys able to tell me how you got this information?”

A police sergeant replies, “It was from a person who wanted to give up somebody with a gun.”

It was an unidentified “John Doe” informant who inaccurately pointed the finger at Young’s address, leading to that horrific raid on her home where she was handcuffed naked.

But police must have done their homework and verified the informant’s tip – right?

Maybe not.

The original search warrant we obtained from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office is missing a required signature from the police supervisor – which then shows up on a later copy of the warrant.

Then we noticed that two different judges were listed as approving the warrant to raid Young’s home – one name in the CPD’s records, and a different judge’s name actually on the warrant.

A representative of the the Chief Judge’s office told us the judge’s name in the former document is wrong, and it appears that police made a mistake with the name.

“I don’t know how this person pointed out your apartment, but they specifically had pointed out your apartment,” the sergeant is heard saying to Young.

Even though the department’s directive requires verifying an informant’s information, it is still unclear from the warrant how much fact-checking was actually done – other than the informant showing the officer the apartment and verifying a picture of the guy for whom they were looking.

WATCH: My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Special Presentation

“We must be first to admit our mistakes,” police Supt. David Brown said at a Joint City Council Committee on Public Safety hearing Tuesday.

Brown said the current policy, updated less than a year ago, should be updated again. Both updates have followed our CBS 2 investigation into a pattern of wrong raids.

Brown wants to raise the bar for the level of rank for search warrant approval and the rank of a scene supervisor. But he noticeably didn’t comment on exactly how his officers failed in Young’s case.

“CPD is resolute that we must change our culture,” Brown said.

LIVE UPDATES: Aldermen Grill CPD Officials On Search Warrant Policies Amid Fallout From Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young’s Home

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she has asked a retired federal judge to launch an outside investigation of the wrong raid. Ann Claire Williams is doing the job pro bono.

Meanwhile, we know 12 officers involved in the Young raid have been taken off the streets and assigned to desk duty. But what about the CPD lieutenant who was supposed to sign off on the raid with the bungled paperwork?

It did not immediately appear that the lieutenant was included in that group being disciplined. But when Hickey reached out to Chicago Police to confirm that on Tuesday, she was told that this is an active Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation and they could not comment.

Also From CBS Chicago: