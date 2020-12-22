CHICAGO (CBS) — Clareon Williams Jr. is only five years old, and he will spend Christmas recovering from gunshot wounds. He is an innocent victim of Chicago’s gun violence.
Tuesday morning, Clareon got a holiday surprise when Spiderman, Superman, Batman and other superheroes escorted by police vehicles went to Comer Children’s Hospital.
Clareon was shot in the head in November while playing on his iPad inside his home in Roseland. He was wearing Spiderman pajamas at the time of the shooting.
Chicago police said Clareon was not the intended target.
The surprise was sponsored by the community group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot.
