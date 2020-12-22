Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Tony Pollard, Emmanuel Sanders Could Help Win Your ChampionshipIt's the last call for waiver wire pickups with championship week here for fantasy leagues. Here are some guys who could help you take home the title.

La Russa Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge To End DUI CaseLa Russa's attorney said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest. Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire and smashed into a curb, leaving the car smoking.

Bears Beat Vikings To Stay In Stride In Playoff RaceDavid Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota's depleted defense and hung on for a victory on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the expanded playoffs.

Buie, Northwestern Beat No. 4 Michigan StateBoo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans on Sunday night.

No. 15 Northwestern, Auburn Set To Meet In Citrus BowlNo. 15 Northwestern (6-2, Big Ten) vs. Auburn (6-4, Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST

Illini Blow First-Half Lead, Fall To Unbeaten RutgersNo. 19 Rutgers (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois on Sunday.