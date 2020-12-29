CHICAGO (CBS) — The State Street bus on the city’s South Side was being rerouted due to a street blockage amid the winter storm late Tuesday.
The No. 29 State Street bus was being rerouted via Lafayette Avenue, 87th Street, the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway, 95th Street, and into the terminal at 95th due to a street blockage near 89th Street and Lafayette Avenue.
[Minor Delays / Reroute] Southbound 29 State buses are temporarily rerouted via Lafayette, 87th, I-94 East, 95th, and into the Terminal, due to street blockage near Lafayette/89th
— cta (@cta) December 29, 2020
The CTA did not immediately confirm reports that there were buses stuck in the ice.
The Chicago area was hit with a fast-moving snowstorm early Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the city with up to 6 inches expected, while a Winter Storm Warning was issued to the north and northwest with 6 to 10 inches expected.
