CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are dealing Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres – but the yard sale isn’t over.
One national reporter says the Cubs have also moved on to shopping catcher Willson Contreras too.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Cubs are “extensively” shopping Contreras, who is “projected to earn at least $5 million and perhaps as much as $7.4 million in salary arbitration.”
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood, Kyle Schwarber, and Albert Almora Jr. are all free agents and are most likely gone.
