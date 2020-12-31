CHICAGO (CBS) — New Cubs President of Baseball Operation Jed Hoyer on Wednesday called reports that the Cubs are extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras “fictional.”

He also said money was not the main reason behind the trade of Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres =- even though the Cubs are expected to save more than $50 million by moving his contract for Zach Davies and four young prospects.

Hoyer said the move is about looking to the future as this current run comes to an end.

“Do we need to make some moves with the future in mind after six years of every single move being directed on the present? Yes. We kept getting more prospects, and we kept spending more money on this team, and so, we’re at that time right now,” Hoyer said. “And I guess that’s what I would say is are we going to be competitive? Absolutely. But are we gong to have an eye on the future and try to make sure that we continue to bolster our farm system and make sure that we can build a future that is as bright as the last six years that we just went through? That’s our goal.”

