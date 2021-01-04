DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ashland, hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS)– A new photo shows an SUV involved in a hit-and-run, that left someone seriously injured in Englewood.

Police are searching for a black Chrysler Pacifica, possibly a 2005 or 2006. The SUV driver hit a person near 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue on Dec. 29.

The driver waited for a few minutes, then took off before police showed up.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff