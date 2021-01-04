CHICAGO (CBS)– A new photo shows an SUV involved in a hit-and-run, that left someone seriously injured in Englewood.
Police are searching for a black Chrysler Pacifica, possibly a 2005 or 2006. The SUV driver hit a person near 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue on Dec. 29.
The driver waited for a few minutes, then took off before police showed up.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Roof Collapses In Middle Of Night At South Chicago Home; Owners Say It Was Hit By Falling Tree Last Summer
- Chicago Pastor Offers Help After West Side Woman Is Charged With Leaving 7 Children Alone In Apartment
- Kenosha Prepares For More Unrest As District Attorney Plans To Announce Charging Decision In Jacob Blake Shooting